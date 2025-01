ADVERTISEMENT

FilmRise has promoted Melissa Wohl to executive VP of global distribution partnerships and sales and Daniel Gagliardi to executive VP of global streaming distribution and strategy.

Wohl, who has been with the company for over eight years, was previously senior VP of global content sales distribution. In her new role, Wohl will continue to provide her leadership in the competition marketplace and generate revenue growth, with a sharp focus on global partnerships and content sales.

Gagliard, who joined FilmRise in December 2021 and was most recently VP of content sales and distribution, will now oversee FilmRise’s streaming division, covering the licensing of all AVOD and FAST linear rights, including the company’s slate of FAST channels. He will also work closely with management on the company’s ongoing streaming strategy.

“I am proud to acknowledge that a significant portion of FilmRise’s growth, particularly in the FAST sector, is due to the hard work and commitment of the outstanding individuals in our sales division,” said Danny Fisher, CEO of FilmRise. “We are enthusiastic about the upcoming phase of FilmRise’s ongoing expansion, both in the domestic and international markets, as we reinforce our position as the leading force in FAST.”

Jack Fisher, president and co-founder of FilmRise, added, “FilmRise has experienced exceptional growth year over year since we launched the company over ten years ago, making it the leading global streaming company that it is today. With the promotion of these two outstanding industry leaders, we are well positioned for exponential expansion of our global footprint and the continued solidification of our reputation as the leader and innovator in the free streaming TV space.”