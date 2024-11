ADVERTISEMENT

FilmRise and Anoki’s LiveTVx, which specializes in generative AI for connected TVs, have entered into a partnership for FAST channels.

FilmRise is distributing ten of its most popular FAST channels and AVOD titles on Anoki LiveTVx, available on Google TV launching immediately in the U.S., as well as a global rollout in 2025. The FilmRise FAST channels included in the deal include Forensic Files, Unsolved Mysteries, Heartland, Hell’s Kitchen/Kitchen Nightmares, FilmRise True Crime, FilmRise Western, FilmRise Action, FilmRise Classic TV, FilmRise Free Movies and FilmRise Comedy.

The partnership also brings contextual CTV advertising to FilmRise channels, allowing advertisers to be more targeted in their campaign approach.

Danny Fisher, CEO of FilmRise, commented, “FilmRise takes pride in being at the forefront of innovation in the free streaming space. Our partnership with Anoki LiveTVx enables us to harness the power of generative AI to provide a seamless experience for audiences, helping them discover programming that aligns with their preferences. This collaboration will enhance personalized content discovery and allow for curating and prioritizing channels based on each user’s unique viewing habits.”

“The integration of FilmRise premium FAST channels into LiveTVx marks an exciting expansion of our content portfolio,” said Marc Zand, head of content at Anoki. “Combining their programming with our advanced AI technology allows us to offer viewers a seamless discovery experience while providing advertisers with enhanced contextual targeting opportunities.”