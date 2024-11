ADVERTISEMENT

Electric Entertainment has promoted Raul Piña to director of international distribution and marketing.

In his new role, Piña will oversee all facets of distribution, sales and marketing for Electric Entertainment’s content in LatAm, Brazil and Portugal. In addition, Piña will assist Electric’s domestic arm in the distribution of the company’s streaming service ElectricNOW to all U.S. Hispanic streaming platforms.

Piña will continue to sell Electric’s titles to international territories, focusing on Latin America. In addition, he will handle digital distribution and sales for all titles to U.S. Hispanic platforms and broadcasters, submit titles to domestic outlets for TVOD/EST and sell ElectricNOW en Espanol to U.S. Hispanic platforms.

Sonia Mehandjiyska, head of international distribution, commented, “This is a much-deserved promotion and a testament to Raul’s hard work and dedication over the years. He has consistently proven himself to be an invaluable asset to both our international and domestic teams. I am confident Raul will continue to thrive and excel in this position, contributing greatly to the ongoing growth and success of Electric Entertainment.”

Piña joined Electric Entertainment in 2019, where he began as an international sales assistant. He moves up from serving as Electric Entertainment’s manager of sales and marketing.