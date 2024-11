ADVERTISEMENT

The free, ad-supported VOD channel Fawesome has released its latest original feature film, The Peanut Man, which chronicles the life of George Washington Carver.

Carver was a self-taught agricultural scientist who educated farmers on peanuts and their use to revitalize soil for struggling farmers across America. Glenn Plummer (South Central) stars in the biopic.

“Fawesome Original’s The Peanut Man brings to life historical moments through the power of storytelling that commemorates diversity, resilience and triumph,” said Vikrant Mathur, co-founder of Future Today, Fawesome’s parent company. “We are committed to offering our viewers the representation they seek, delivering content that both inspires and sparks thoughtful engagement.”

Returning with their second film on Fawesome, The Peanut Man was directed by Aaron L. Williams, and produced by Williams and Joshua K. Carpenter, alongside executive producers Mathur and Alok Ranjan. Additional cast members include Jessica Ambuehl, Soni Theresa Montgomery, Orlando Eric Street and Jerry Boyd.

“When we set out to develop The Peanut Man, our goal was to create a story that would showcase the emotional ups and downs of George Washington Carver’s life, a man who sacrificed everything he loved to save others, revealing the true cost of his genius and the toll it took on him,” said Williams, director, writer and producer of the film. “We’re thrilled to partner with Fawesome, a platform that continues to bring Original, untold, character-driven stories of love, adventure and sacrifice to a global audience.”