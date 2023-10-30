ATF x TTB Animation Lab & Pitch Kicks Off

ADVERTISEMENT

The ATF x TTB Animation Lab & Pitch, which will take place over two separate programs, kicks off today with the online portion.

The ATF x TTB Animation Lab & Pitch, a partnership between Asia TV Forum & Market (ATF) and EAVE Ties That Bind (TTB), targets producers with young adult animated projects from Asia and Europe with new financing and co-production opportunities. Out of more than 110 submissions from 28 different countries and regions, the Animation Lab selection committee has chosen nine projects in development coming from four European and five Asian territories.

The selected projects are Brian from Whatube Studios (Taiwan); Chill Out, Girl from BCH Entertainment of Indonesia; Ella Arcangel: Ballad of Tooth and Claw from Twenty Manila/Ludritz Ventures from the Philippines; Moss from Imagic TV in Spain; Republic of Cats—Vanishing Utopia from Jet Set Go of Japan; Something Great from Sumimasen of Singapore; Trouble Magnet from Fabian&Fred in Germany; Twice Upon a Time from To Blink Animation in Serbia; and Tytus Romek & A’Tomek from EGoFILM of Poland.

The online program begins today and runs through November 3. During this time, selected participants will be able to attend a workshop crafted by the Lab curator Juraj Krasnohorsky (Artichoke/CEE Animation), who has put together a team of industry professionals: Ervin Han will present a general overview of the Asian-European financing landscape; Katarzyna Siniarska (New Europe Film Sales) will lead the session “Working with a Sales Agent”; Jean François Le Corre (Vivement Lundi!) and Justin Deimen (108 Media/SAVVA) will elaborate on the “Good Practice of Co-Production”; Juraj Krasnohorsky (Artichoke/CEE Animation) will share tips to package and pitch a project; and Bonnie Williams will share tips on organizing and conducting market meetings.

All participants will have individual consultations with four experts who will revise their project packages (Le Corre and Kanji Kazahaya) and their financing strategies (Jean-Baptiste Babin of Backup Media and Deimen).

The second on-site program will take place from December 6 to 8, within the frame of ATF in Singapore. It will feature experts’ lectures, individual consultancies, a pitching component and a series of prearranged one-to-one meetings between selected teams and decision-makers and financiers.