World Screen Secures Expanded Presence at ATF Online+

World Screen and Reed Exhibitions have agreed to extensively increase their digital cooperation during the upcoming virtual edition of the Asia TV Forum & Market.

World Screen and TV Asia will have dedicated Virtual Exhibitor Pages in the ATF Online+ platform, providing advertisers in these editions added exposure to the global audience in the ATF database.

“We are delighted to partner with ATF Online+, a must-attend virtual event for media executives interested in the rapidly expanding Asian market,” said Ricardo Guise, president and publisher of World Screen. “The enhanced presence of our digital editions at the event will be highly beneficial to our readers and advertisers alike.”

Yeow Hui Leng, group project director at Reed Exhibitions Singapore, said, “We have had many fruitful years of partnering with World Screen for the Asia TV Forum & Market (ATF). This year will be momentous for us, with the publishing group celebrating its 35th anniversary and ATF going fully digital. We are therefore excited to collaborate with World Screen once again to expand their reach in Asia, via ATF Online+.”

World Screen’s state-of-the-art interactive digital editions are sent out as email blasts to approximately 40,000 online subscribers. In addition, they are extensively promoted in our five daily newsletters and 22 websites. The digital editions receive an average of 21,000 views, making them an essential source of information for the industry. Websites and email addresses in the advertisements are hot-linked in the digital editions. In addition, the newly redesigned digital editions are more interactive and reader-friendly.

Advertisers in these ATF editions will continue to receive all the free benefits associated with their purchases.

The print version of the editions will be mailed out to the offices or homes of all our subscribers worldwide. World Screen’s print editions count with a readership of approximately 6,000 programming executives worldwide.