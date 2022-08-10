Turkish Series Hear Me Tops July’s Wit List

ADVERTISEMENT

Duy Beni (Hear Me), a young adult drama series, has picked up the most followers on Instagram since its launch on Star TV in Turkey of all the new series that made their debut in July, according to The WIT.

Set in a prestigious high school and exploring themes of bullying, social injustice and high school romances, Hear Me boasts 673,000 Instagram followers. It stars Rabia Soytürk (1.8 million followers), Caner Topçu (1.4 million) and Berk Hakman (123,000).

In second place with 65,000 followers, Canta Conmigo Ahora, the Argentinean adaptation of the singing competition format All Together Now is hosted by Marcelo Tinelli (9.2 million followers). The format, which airs on Canal 13 (El Trece), sees a range of talented performers (solos and groups) take to the stage to perform in front of The 100, an audience of great singers with big voices and even bigger opinions.

Gelsin Hayat Bildiği Gibi (Another Chance) has picked up 60,000 followers for third place since its debut on Show TV in Turkey. Starring Devrim Özkan (383,000 followers), Özge Özberk (176,000) and Mustafa Açılan (42,200), the drama series centers on a man who leaves his dirty past behind and is appointed as a geography teacher in a school, where his path intersects with five young people from the reformatory.

Another Turkish series, Ah Nerede (Oh Where) stars Nil Keser (1.7 million followers), Oktay Çubuk (123,000) and Ferit Aktuğ (69,400). With 52,000 Instagram followers for fourth place, the drama series is based on the 1975 film of the same title, which follows three boys who are studying in Istanbul while also messing around and dealing with radical politics, girls and gambling.

Rounding out July’s top five, Prime Video’s The Terminal List has amassed 49,000 followers since its premiere last month. A conspiracy thriller series based on Jack Carr’s novel of the same name, it follows Reece after his entire platoon of Navy SEALs is ambushed during a high-stakes covert mission as he returns home with conflicting memories of the event and questions about his culpability. Star Chris Pratt has 38.2 million followers.

Sixth-place series Mükemmel Eşleşme (Perfect Match) is a romantic comedy that tells the love story between a man and a woman who meet through their mothers. Starring Asuman Dabak (1.2 million followers), Ahmet Kayakesen (397,000) and Volkan Severcan (80,000), the series has collected 14,000 Instagram followers since its launch on Turkey’s TRT1.

MasterChef Bolivia has picked up 13,000 followers since its premiere on Unitel last month. The local adaptation of MasterChef, hosted by Kerley Lindenmayr (19,400 followers), features a team of three experts as they set out to find the best gourmet chef among a group of amateur cooks. Marcos Gonzalez (12,700), Coral Ayoroa (7,000) and Marko Bonifaz (7,000) serve as judges.

In eighth place with 10,000 Instagram followers, Praha—den & noc (Prague—Day and Night) bowed on VOYO and Nova Fun in the Czech Republic. A local adaptation of the scripted reality series Berlin—Tag & Nacht (Berlin—Day and Night) that aired in Germany on RTL2, it follows the daily lives of a group of roommates in Prague. The characters are played by actors with no previous experience such as model Vindy Krejcí (30,400 followers) and Dj Uwa (8,000).

A science-fiction series based on Brian K. Vaughan’s graphic novel of the same name, Paper Girls has racked up 9,000 followers for ninth place. The Prime Video series follows four young girls who, while out delivering papers on the morning after Halloween in 1988, become unwittingly caught in a conflict between warring factions of time travelers. Sofia Rosinsky (16,700 followers), Fina Strazza (12,800), Riley Lai Nelet (11,200) and Camryn Jones (7,000) star.

Maggie (6,000 followers), a comedy series based on Tim Curcio’s short film that follows a young woman trying to cope with life as a psychic, takes the final spot on July’s Wit List. Starring Nichole Sakura (233,000 followers), Rebecca Rittenhouse (101,000) and David Del Rio (31,000), the series streams on Hulu.

