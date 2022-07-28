Exile Content Studio Takes Stake in Lil’ Heroes NFT Franchise

ADVERTISEMENT

Candle Media’s Exile Content Studio has acquired a majority interest in the Lil’ Heroes NFT franchise.

Created by Spanish contemporary artist Edgar Plans, Lil’ Heroes was launched through a successful NFT collaboration with Exile and NFT studio Curatible. Later this summer, Exile and Plans will mint a Lil’ Heroes spin-off NFT collection, Lil’ Villains.

Additionally, the franchise partners have an animated TV series in the works with NBA superstar Carmelo Anthony and his company Creative7 Productions, with Anthony set to voice one of the characters and also act as an executive producer.

The deal comes on the heels of Exile itself being acquired by Candle Media, the next-generation media company founded by Kevin Mayer and Tom Staggs. The Latin-focused film, television, audio and music business was founded by Isaac Lee.

Candle’s Co-Founders and Co-CEO’s Kevin Mayer and Tom Staggs said, “We are excited to expand Exile’s partnership with Lil’ Heroes, a dynamic new franchise with a deeply engaged community, and a great example of how digitally native IP can engage audiences through various platforms, products and experiences.”

Daniel Eilemberg, CEO of the Lil’ Heroes franchise, said, “We are grateful to Edgar Plans for his immense contribution to the successful launch of Lil’ Heroes, and we are excited to expand our ownership interest as we continue to work with Edgar to grow the franchise and community in Web3 and beyond.”

Plans said, “I thank Curatible for working with us on the launch of this fun NFT collection earlier this year, and I am happy to take Lil’ Heroes to the next level with Exile and Candle Media. Exile and Daniel have been fantastic partners, with innovative and creative ideas that have contributed to the project’s wide success. We’ll continue working together with our incredible Lil’ Heroes community as we grow and take the franchise beyond the Web3 ecosystem.”