ADVERTISEMENT

Fubo has debuted a raft of stand-alone subscription services, enabling consumers to subscribe to select live and on-demand content without a base Fubo channel plan.

FanDuel Sports Network, NBA League Pass and Paramount+ with Showtime are the first networks offered to customers as stand-alone subscriptions. These networks continue to be available in Fubo’s Pro base plan (FanDuel Sports Network) or as add-on channel packages (NBA League Pass, Paramount+ with Showtime). Subscribers to these stand-alone packages will also receive Fubo Free, a robust collection of nearly 200 FAST channels.

The launch of these services is a key component of Fubo’s Super Aggregation strategy, where it aims to offer flexible content bundles at different price points within the Fubo ecosystem.

Launches of additional stand-alone premium subscription services across linear and SVOD are yet to be announced.

“Consumers want flexible streaming options that lets them subscribe to only the content they want to watch,” said David Gandler, co-founder and CEO of Fubo. “Our vision to be a Super Aggregator aims to give consumers a seamless way to access all of the content they love within the Fubo ecosystem and at appropriate price points. With the addition of stand-alone live and SVOD premium subscriptions, we believe offering multiple bundles, from skinny to fat, will put choice in the hands of our customers. This is what streaming should be.”