Fubo Sports Network has launched on Prime Video Channels in Canada, marking the first time the network is available in the country outside of a subscription to Fubo’s platform.

Fubo Sports Network is the home of the English Premier League in Canada and also features content from more niche leagues such as Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship, The Professional Fighters League and World Poker Tour, among others.

“We are thrilled to partner with Prime Video and bring Fubo Sports Network to its millions of engaged viewers in Canada,” said Ben Grad, senior VP of strategic partnerships and operations at Fubo. “This collaboration is a major step forward in our mission to deliver premium sports content to Canadian sports fans and provide them with unparalleled access to exclusive live events and more of the programming they crave.”

“We’re delighted to bring Fubo Sports Network to Prime Video Channels in Canada, expanding our selection of live sports content just in time for English Premier League season start,” added Magda Grace, head of Prime Video Canada, Australia and New Zealand. “The addition of Fubo Sports Network underscores our commitment to delivering Canadian sports fans even more of the programming they want all in one place.”