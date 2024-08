ADVERTISEMENT

The global streaming platform IZZY has added subtitles in French, Spanish and Portuguese for over 100 titles in its offering.

Dramas in the new language offering include Shtisel, The Women’s Balcony, The Chef and Unsilenced. Docudrama films such as War and Peace, Rescue Bus 300 and more, along with Between Worlds, about a religious woman reconnecting with her estranged son, are also included.

Nati Dinnar, CEO of IZZY, said: “With the addition of French, Spanish and Portuguese subtitles, IZZY reaffirms its commitment to cultural diversity and accessibility, ensuring that the power of Israeli storytelling reaches an even wider audience. This answers the numerous requests from around the world to add subtitles in more languages so that more people with a passion for Israel can connect with its storytelling and culture. At a time when global focus on Israel is more intense than ever, it’s vital that people around the world have the opportunity to experience Israeli content firsthand.”