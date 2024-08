ADVERTISEMENT

LG Electronics is expanding the availability of its LG 1 owned-and-operated FAST channel, which features movies and series, across Europe.

Following a successful launch in the U.K. and Germany in May, LG 1 will be available later this year in France, Spain and Italy via LG Channels, the company’s exclusive free streaming service.

LG 1 features content from partners such as Lionsgate, Filmrise, NBCUniversal and Fremantle. The channel has exclusive first-window premieres of Paul T. Goldman and Wong & Winchester, as well as hit shows Nashville, Boss, Graves, The Royals, Houdini, The Girlfriend Experience, Sliders, Quantum Leap, Twelve Monkeys, New York Undercover, Mutant X, Relic Hunter, Andromeda and Anna Pihl.

LG Channels also introduced a dedicated Kids & Family tab in the U.K., Germany, France, Italy and Spain, allowing families to easily explore channels specifically tailored to children, including Beano TV, Narrative and WildBrain.