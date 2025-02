The hit series Shtisel launched in 2013 and ran for three seasons, but it has made a long-lasting impression around the world. Now, a prequel series to Shtisel, Kugel, is launching next month on the Israeli global streaming platform IZZY. With its debut on February 28, Kugel will be available in 12 languages in more than 194 countries around the world. IZZY is also home to all three seasons of Shtisel.

With content like Shtisel and now Kugel, IZZY has positioned itself as a go-to destination for Israel-centric film and TV content. It was co-founded in 2020 by Nati Dinnar, who has been in the Israeli television business for more than 25 years.

Dinnar, CEO, tells World Screen Weekly about the programming mix on the platform, what the team is eyeing for acquisitions and expansion plans on the horizon.