ADVERTISEMENT

Lionsgate’s third-quarter revenues were stable at $970.5 million, with the indie studio narrowing its net loss from last year’s $106.6 million to $21.9 million.

“I’m pleased to report a strong quarter in which our businesses performed well in a challenging environment,” said Lionsgate and Lionsgate Studios CEO Jon Feltheimer. “We approach the separation of the studio and STARZ with a record performance from our library, our Motion Picture Group converting a number of midbudget films to profitability, our Television Group shepherding an extensive portfolio of premium properties and STARZ returning to domestic OTT subscriber growth on a sequential basis.”

Trailing 12-month library revenue hit a record $954 million, up 22 percent from the prior year quarter.

Film and television production revenues rose 3 percent to $713.8 million. Motion picture segment revenue and segment profit decreased to $309.2 million and $83.6 million, respectively, largely due to to the comparison with last year’s theatrical releases of The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes and Saw X. However, the television production segment reported revenues that were 63 percent higher at $404.6 million, with segment profit rising to $60.9 million.

Media networks revenues from North America slipped slightly to $341.9 million, with segment profit falling to $25.7 million. OTT subs were up by 170,000.