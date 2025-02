ADVERTISEMENT

The lineup of speakers and topics of focus have been unveiled for the seventh edition of the Lille Dialogues, taking place on the third day of the Series Mania Forum, March 27.

The day-long international summit brings together key industry leaders encouraging international cooperation and a joint reflection on the challenges facing the TV industry today. The 2025 edition will explore the role of creativity in the international audiovisual industry. This year’s Lille Dialogues will be devoted to Post Peak TV: Challenging times ahead, including AI, funding and audience changes.

“After a period of euphoria, the audiovisual industry is now facing three major challenges from our perspective,” commented Laurence Herszberg, founder and general director of Series Mania. “First, a funding crisis marked by an intense battle to capture advertising budgets. Second, a sociological challenge, linked to this advertising crisis, given today’s younger generations shift to social platforms, and finally, an industrial revolution, driven by the undeniable impact of artificial intelligence. Thanks to the Lille Dialogues, which continue to be a vital platform to curate insightful discussions, collaborative solutions, and thought-provoking exchange between key leaders within the audiovisual industry, we look forward to delving further into these topics.”

Keynotes include Gerhard Zeiler, president of international at Warner Bros. Discovery; Rodolphe Belmer, CEO of TF1 Group; David Larramendy, chairman of the management board at M6 Group; Bruno Patino, CEO of Arte; Delphine Ernotte Cunci, CEO of France Télévisions; and Ruth Berry, president of global partnerships and Zoo 55 at ITV Studios.

The panel lineup includes All Eyes on Advertising Budget: What are the impacts on content creation?; Fast Forward—The AI Revolution: What will our industry look like in five years?; Deepfake & Algorithms: How should we develop critical thinking in viewers?; and Preserving A Virtuous European Model: The challenges of the 2026 AVMS revision.

Among the speakers confirmed on the panels are Erik Barmack, CEO of Wild Sheep Content; Antoine Bayet, head of editorial at INA; Marianne Carpentier, head of emerging technologies at TF1; Johann Choron, head of gen AI for media and entertainment at Google EMEA; Gregory Dray, co-founder of Animaj; Mathilde Fiquet, secretary general of CEPI, and Susana Gato, president of CEPI; Amélie Lacourt, legal analyst for the European Audiovisual Observatory; Jean-Paul Philippot, administrateur general for the RTBF; Guillemette Picard, senior VP of production technology, on professional development leave, at Ubisoft; Grégoire Polad, managing director of ACT; Sally Reynolds, COO of the Media & Learning Association; and Femke Wolting, showrunner and co-founder of Submarine.