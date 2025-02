ADVERTISEMENT

ESPN has clinched a multiyear media rights agreement with Major League Rugby (MLR) to bring coverage of the professional rugby league to ESPN platforms in the U.S.

The pact will see all regular season and playoff games stream live on ESPN+, with a select number of matches presented on ESPN2. It also covers streaming replays of each match, highlights and rugby content on The Rugby Network, following a 72-hour delay.

As part of the partnership, Major League Rugby will be available across sub-Saharan Africa.

“Major League Rugby has built a strong foundation as the premier professional rugby league in North America, and we’re thrilled to be part of its next phase of growth,” said Tim Bunnell, ESPN’s senior VP of programming and acquisitions. “As MLR continues to establish itself on the North American sports landscape, we look forward to bringing the league’s dynamic competition to an even wider audience.”

“During our 2024 campaign, we grew our viewership by more than 25 percent year over year,” said Nic Benson, Major League Rugby’s commissioner. “We are hyperfocused on increasing our audience and introducing rugby to more American sports fans every year. This relationship with ESPN will give us an opportunity to supercharge that growth. Given the depth of talent across the league, I’m confident we’re headed toward our most exciting season yet. This strategic agreement will enable more of our fans to tune in for some best-in-class rugby action.”

“We are tremendously excited to work with ESPN on behalf of Major League Rugby,” said William Mao, Octagon’s senior VP of media rights consulting. “Already the most-watched professional rugby league in the United States, MLR is the primary vehicle pushing the sport forward in our market. And now, with a presence across ESPN platforms, the league will be even better positioned to fuel rugby fandom in the U.S. ahead of the 2031 Rugby World Cup.”