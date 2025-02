The Africa Channel to Air the Trace Awards in the U.S.

The Africa Channel (TAC) has acquired the exclusive U.S. linear rights to air the 2025 Trace Awards on March 16.

The annual award show, helmed by Afro-Urban music and culture platform Trace, showcases a range of music genres, including Afrobeat, Amapiano, Bongo Flava, Rumba, Zouk, Hip Hop, Gospel and Coupe Decale. This year, it will take place against the backdrop of Zanzibar at the Mora Zanzibar resort.

TAC’s acquisition kicks of Black History Month by highlighting the Trace Music Awards, which underscores Africa’s integral role in America’s celebration of Black History. The event showcases the deep musical rots from the continent that are embedded in urban America.

Throughout the month, TAC will honor the legacy created by Black communities. Key programming includes Africa Everywhere, which celebrates Black history in America’s greatest cities, and In Focus: Rooted, which spotlights the spirit of entrepreneurship behind four Black-owned businesses in music, art, fashion and community.

“During Black History Month and year-round, multicultural Black families can tune into The Africa Channel for a look at the rich tapestry of African heritage and the profound influence of Black music and culture on the world we live in today,” said Narendra Reddy, COO of TAC. “We are proud of our partnership with Trace, together highlighting the universal language of music, which transcends borders and unites us across cultures.”

“We are excited to celebrate Africa’s creative heartbeat by spotlighting music legends and rising stars,” commented Olivier Laouchez, co-founder and executive chairman at Trace. “Trace empowers artists with essential tools for success in today’s global landscape.”