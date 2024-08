ADVERTISEMENT

Titmouse (Big Mouth, Star Trek: Lower Decks, Beavis and Butt-Head) and Polygon Pictures (Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Tron: Uprising, Transformers Prime) have entered into a partnership to develop and produce CG animated series.

Titmouse will work alongside Polygon to develop CG-focused adult and children’s animated projects. Multiple series are currently in development and will be announced at a later date.

The partnership combines Titmouse’s comedic and subversive creative and storytelling approach and direction with Polygon’s CG skills across multiple areas, especially high-end action, bringing to the table CG series that haven’t yet been seen on streaming platforms.

“We’re seeing more and more prestige CG series happening in the adult space, like Blue Eye Samurai and Arcane, and since Polygon is known for its CG expertise and Titmouse is known for our adult animated series and unique point of view, we quickly realized this would be a match made in animation heaven,” said Ben Kalina, chief creative officer of Titmouse.

“Culturally, the work that we produce is so in line with what Titmouse does, and bringing the best of what we both do to this partnership to develop some mind-blowing CG series is going to be beyond fun,” said Jack Liang, executive producer, VP of international business development and licensing at Polygon Pictures. “This groundbreaking collaboration with our good friends at Titmouse will turbocharge our corporate mission to ‘do what no other has done, in unparalleled quality, for all the world to see and enjoy.’”