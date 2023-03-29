Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Lower Decks Renewed

ADVERTISEMENT

Paramount+ has extended the runs of its hit original series Star Trek: Strange New Worlds and Star Trek: Lower Decks.

The second season of the original drama Star Trek: Strange New Worlds will kick off June 15 on Paramount+ in the U.S., U.K., Australia, Latin America, Brazil, France, Italy, Germany, Switzerland and Austria. New episodes of the ten-episode season will be available to stream weekly on Thursdays. The second season will also be available to stream on Paramount+ in South Korea, with premiere dates to be announced at a later date. A third season of ten episodes has been ordered as well.

The fourth season of the original animated comedy Star Trek: Lower Decks will debut in late summer on Paramount+ in the U.S., with the exact date to be announced and international premiere dates coming at a later date. That show has been ordered for a fifth season of ten episodes.

Star Trek: Prodigy will return this winter with season two. The fifth and final season of Star Trek: Discovery will debut in early 2024.