Banijay Installs Chief Business Officer

Banijay has elevated Frédéric Balmary, currently chief of staff, to the newly devised role of chief business officer.

Balmary moves into a more business-oriented strategic position as the global group continues to deliver against its growth ambitions. Reporting directly to Banijay’s CEO, Marco Bassetti, Balmary will continue to partner closely with him and the group’s core executive team to steer the business’s long-term strategic plan, broaden innovation and growth opportunities, while remaining a core business development partner to the central scripted team, soon to be led by Christian Wikander.

Bassetti commented: “In light of our recent and rapid expansion, this key supporting role has never been more vital. As a group, we continue to strive when it comes to innovation and organic growth, and with Frédéric, I have a close partner who can support in further developing our organisation and activities around the world, while also driving best practice across our mounting scripted offering.”

Balmary said: “Over the course of my ten years with Banijay, the business has gone from strength-to-strength – growing, evolving and cementing a resilient footing in the global content ecosystem. I am proud to be expanding my remit with it and look forward to continuing the work with Marco and our stakeholders on further building on the group’s long-term success trajectory.”