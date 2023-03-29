FLAMIN Animations Opens Applications for New Funding Round

ADVERTISEMENT

Applications for a third round of FLAMIN Animations has opened, awarding successful applicants with £3,000 ($3,700) in funding to create a new short animation.

Part of FLAMIN (Film London Artists’ Moving Image Network), FLAMIN Animations is a commissioning program for early-career Black-identifying artist animators living in the U.K. Applications are now open until May 22.

The program will support selected artist animators to create a two- to three-minute animation, as well as advice and bespoke mentoring opportunities from the FLAMIN team and a series of workshops led by animation specialists such as artists Osbert Parker, Maybelle Peters and Edwin Rostron; Clive Olamiju, head of business development and commercials and gaming at Blinkink; and director of animate projects, Abigail Addison.

Artist animators selected in the second round of Film London and Arts Council England’s FLAMIN Animations commissioning program premiered their work at The New Black Film Collective’s (TNBFC) XPO at Rich Mix, London.

Isabel Barfod, Laina Deene, Lamide Olusegun and Ruby Stoyle screened their new films after receiving funding, development support and bespoke mentoring during the second round of FLAMIN Animations. Also including work by Toby Cato from the inaugural commissioning year, the animation showcase is part of an ongoing partnership established in 2021 with TNB XPO, an event that celebrates black excellence in the screen industries. It follows on from the success of FLAMIN Animations’ previous commissions which have screened at festivals and events including the B3 Biennial of the Moving Image, Frankfurt and at London International Animation Film Festival.

Adrian Wootton, chief executive of Film London and the British Film Commission, said: “I’m delighted to see FLAMIN Animations continue to champion emerging black-identifying artist animators and support their visionary ideas and approaches to animation. It’s great to see the work of Isabel, Laina, Lamide, Ruby and Toby showcased at this year’s TNB XPO. Their commissioned animations demonstrate the exciting potential of next-generation creative talent in the U.K., further emphasizing why we must maintain our support for emerging artists creating such innovative work. We can’t wait to see this cohort of FLAMIN animators continue to find success working with the moving image, and we are thrilled to announce a third round of the program to reach more new talent. I would like to thank Arts Council England for their invaluable support for the program.”