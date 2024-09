ADVERTISEMENT

Barb has upgraded its pre-campaign planning tool, Advanced Campaign Hub, which now includes discovery+ and Netflix.

Prime Video (including Freevee) has been included in the Advanced Campaign Hub since June.

For the first time, media buyers can plan and optimize campaigns on discovery+ and Netflix ad-tiers alongside linear channels and on-demand services operated by Channel 4, Channel 5, ITV, Sky, UKTV and Warner Bros. Discovery.

Netflix has worked closely with Barb to ensure the estimate of TV set households on its ad-tier subscription is available and updated daily in the panel viewing data. This is not required for discovery+, which has subscription plans that all include ads.

Barb is also in advanced conversations with Disney, which more recently launched its ad tier on Disney+, about its inclusion in the Advanced Campaign Hub.

Luca Vannini, head of campaign audiences at Barb, said: “Our total campaign reporting continues to evolve in response to users’ needs, and we’re delighted these latest developments reinforce that Barb has gone beyond reporting broadcaster services only.

“Netflix has been incredibly engaged in the process for this latest update. Thanks to this active collaboration, we are also starting to display its ad-tier audiences as part of our daily audience reporting for Barb subscribers.

“We also welcome Warner Bros. Discovery’s commitment to extend our reporting of its VOD service, discovery+, for planning purposes.

“By developing tools for independently assessing ad-tier adoption, this is yet another breakthrough moment in the evolution of Barb’s audience-centric data. This upgrade will complement CFlight to deliver a virtuous cycle of campaign optimization across linear and VOD services.”