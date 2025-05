ADVERTISEMENT

Lion Forge Entertainment has partnered with George R.R. Martin (Game of Thrones, House of the Dragon) to adapt Howard Waldrop’s novella A Dozen Tough Jobs as an adult animated film.

The novella is a reimagining of the Greek classic story about the 12 labors of Hercules. Like the book, the film will transport the tale to 1920s Mississippi, where Hercules is re-envisioned as a former sharecropper fighting to regain his freedom.

Descended from slaves, Hercules is just released from prison for a heinous crime and has been remanded into servitude. To avoid being sent back to prison, he must complete an escalating series of deadly adventures that mirror the 12 labors: slaying the Nemean lion, stealing the golden apples from Hesperides and abducting the three-headed dog Cerberus from Hades.

The movie is being produced by Martin and Lion Forge Entertainment’s David Steward II, CEO and founder, and Stephanie Sperber, president and chief creative officer.

Joe R. Lansdale (Bubba Ho-Tep, Hap & Leonard) is writing the screenplay adaptation. The French animation studio Blue Spirit (Blue Eye Samurai) is providing animation services for the film under Lion Forge Animation.

“If anyone understands the power of epic stories and expansive franchises, it’s George R.R. Martin,” said Steward. “With A Dozen Tough Jobs, we’re reimagining a timeless legend through fresh, culturally rich lenses. This isn’t just a retelling—it’s a groundbreaking take, unlike anything audiences have seen before, grounded in history but pushing myth into uncharted territory.”

“We are looking forward to working with Blue Spirit, one of the best animation houses working in the field today,” Sperber added. “Their elevated style and craft will bring the world of 1920s deep South to life in a way that will make audiences sit up and take notice, just as they did with Blue Eye Samurai.”

“Olivier and I are thrilled to bring our extensive service work experience on award-winning adult animation to A Dozen Tough Jobs, an ambitious groundbreaking feature,” commented Eleanor Coleman, who oversees international presales and business development at Blue Spirit Studios. “We relish the opportunity to join forces with Lion Forge and George R.R. Martin and look forward to forging a unique and invincible partnership.”