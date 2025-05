ADVERTISEMENT

Amazon alum Amy Powell has joined VICE Studios as president, where she will lead global strategy and expand its premium content slate.

Powell’s previous roles include head of entertainment marketing at Amazon, co-founder and CEO of Entertainment Partners and president of Paramount Television.

Powell’s portfolio includes spearheading format-breaking campaigns at Amazon for Celebrity Substitute and Boy Room. At Paramount, she produced a slate of breakout hits, including Jack Ryan, 13 Reasons Why, The Alienist, Catch 22, The Haunting of Hill House, Defending Jacob, Looking for Alaska and others. Powell has also led global marketing campaigns for Iron Man, Captain America, Paranormal Activity and Mission: Impossible.

As president of VICE Studios, she will lead the studios’ creative and commercial strategy, where she will drive global development, production and partnerships across the company’s content strategy.

“Amy is a widely respected studio executive with proven creative instincts and great relationships throughout Hollywood,” said Michael Lang, executive chairman of VICE Media and president of Lang Media Group. “The expansion of VICE Studios is an important part of our strategic growth plan, and I’m confident that Amy will create compelling television and digital franchises that are true and authentic to the VICE brand.”

Powell said, “What drew me to VICE Studios is the opportunity to champion stories that cut through the noise and work with visionary writers, directors and creatives shaping the future of entertainment. This role allows me to create content where culture and creativity collide. I’ve long admired Mike’s bold vision, and I’m grateful for the opportunity to lead the studio. I look forward to collaborating with Bruce and the talented teams in Los Angeles, London and New York to bring that vision to life.”

Powell’s hire is aligned with the company’s distribution deal with ITV Studios and recent

acquisitions of Cuba Pictures (from Curtis Brown and UTA) and London Alley Entertainment. The company also announced strategic changes to the VICE Studios senior leadership team. Danny Gabai has decided to depart the company and move closer to the creative side of the business with a producing deal with VICE Studios.

“I look forward to partnering with Amy as she accelerates the studio’s scripted and unscripted pipeline, especially in the U.S.,” said Bruce Dixon, CEO of VICE Media. “As a key member of the senior leadership team, Amy will also help drive company-wide branded entertainment, advertising and digital initiatives across the VICE portfolio. I want to thank Danny for his many significant contributions to the company, and we look forward to working closely with him in this new capacity.”

Powell’s new role is effective on June 2.