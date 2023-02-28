Bruce Dixon, Hozefa Lokhandwala Appointed Co-CEOs at Vice

ADVERTISEMENT

Following the departure of Nancy Dubuc, longtime Vice executives Bruce Dixon and Hozefa Lokhandwala have been appointed co-CEOs of the company, effective immediately.

Lokhandwala has been chief strategy officer at Vice Media Group since October 2018, and Dixon has been CFO at VMG since 2021 and was previously CFO of Vice Studios.

Lokhandwala and Dixon will lead the strategic and creative direction of VMG, working closely with the board of directors.

The board said in a statement: “Hozefa and Bruce are incredibly experienced and deeply talented executives who enjoy the full trust of Vice’s leadership team and board and are the right individuals to lead Vice forward. With their combined ten years of experience at Vice, and their long commitment to the company’s brand, mission and operations, they’re perfectly positioned to guide the company through this next important stage of growth.”

Lokhandwala and Dixon said: “We’re both passionately committed to bringing the brand, business operations and creative spirit of Vice forward into the future, and we’re excited and grateful for this opportunity to continue to work closely with the board and VMG’s exceptional management team. This is an era of tremendous change for media companies, and Vice’s unique brand of news, entertainment and lifestyle content has never been more relevant. We look forward to building on its success as we chart the next exciting chapter for the company.”