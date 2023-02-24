Nancy Dubuc Stepping Down from Vice

ADVERTISEMENT

Nancy Dubuc is exiting Vice Media Group, where she has served as CEO for the last five years.

In a memo to staff, Dubuc said: “It’s been an exhilarating five years since joining you at Vice, and I am incredibly proud of the important and long-lasting accomplishments we have made together. We have transformed this company from a disparate brand to a fully formed, diversified media company, complete with a thriving news organization hosting a collection of some of the most recognizable consumer brands. Your commitment to excellence, progress and ethics is unparalleled, and the relationships we have built are everlasting. Which is why as the anniversary of my tenure approaches, it is so difficult to share that I have made the decision to move on to the next chapter.”

Prior to Vice, Dubuc spent eight years at A+E Networks, most recently as CEO.

The Vice Media Group board of directors commented: “Nancy joined Vice at a pivotal time and put in place an exceptional team that has positioned the company for long-term success. We thank Nancy for her many contributions and will soon announce new leadership to guide Vice forward into its next stage of growth and transformation.”