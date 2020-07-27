VICE Taps ITV Studios Alum to Lead New Distribution Group

ADVERTISEMENT

VICE Media Group has appointed Bea Hegedus as senior VP, global head of distribution, a newly created role.

Hegedus will lead the company’s global distribution and licensing strategy with a focus on building new U.S. domestic and international partnerships. She will be tasked with forging global distribution partnerships focusing on linear, OTT, SVOD and AVOD strategies via the distribution of all VICE’s IP, including programming from VICE TV and the recently announced VICE World News.

Most recently, Hegedus was at ITV Studios, where she was VP of global scripted content. She has held a variety of senior executive and advisory roles at companies such as Pinewood Pictures, Lionsgate, MTG (NENT) and Fox TV Studios.

Kate Ward, president of VICE Studios to whom Hegedus will report, said: “We are

delighted to welcome Bea to VICE. Establishing a dedicated distribution group as part of Vice Studios will allow us to supercharge our distribution efforts and deliver stronger and more strategic global partnerships bringing more of VICE’s powerful programming to an even greater number of viewers, platforms and channels around the world. In doing so we will further maximize the value of our IP and investment in premium programming.”

“VICE is renowned for making compelling, engaging and original content that reaches young people on a global level, all of which has undisputable appeal to international broadcasters and streaming platforms,” said Hegedus. “It is a unique and exciting opportunity to join the company at this time and I look forward to working with Kate, the Studios team and the wider VICE Media Group.”