All3Media International Hires for Digital Team

All3Media International has appointed Amanda Stevens as director of global digital partnerships.

Stevens, formerly at Samsung TV Plus, will be responsible for spearheading the company’s digital partnerships around the world, which includes identifying new opportunities in the FAST and AVOD market, as well as maximizing the success of collaborations already established as part of the company’s digital strategy.

Stevens will begin her role in March and will report to Gary Woolf, executive VP of strategic development.

Stevens joins from Samsung TV Plus, where she was senior manager of business development. She managed content strategy and selection, rights negotiation and delivery for the company’s new FAST channels and AVOD platforms. Prior to that, she was senior manager of content partnerships at TalkTalk (formerly blinkbox).

She also brings more than 20 years of experience in content acquisition and digital distribution to the role, including working at MoMedia as head of global sales, acquisitions and managed services and at Viacom as head of acquisitions for Comedy Central and MTV.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Amanda to the team—her substantial expertise in the monetization and delivery of content via digital channels will be integral to our success in this continually evolving market,” said Woolf. “We are already collaborating with a diverse range of channels, platforms and aggregators and have ambitious plans for our brands and content in the digital space, so Amanda’s thorough understanding of this vibrant market and strong relationships with key partners will be a great asset.”

Stevens added, “Having already worked with All3Media International’s digital team in my previous role, I’ve been very impressed by their dynamic approach to opportunities in the FAST and AVOD market. As digital delivery services become increasingly well-established around the world, they offer so many avenues for All3Media International to reach new viewers with its rich multi-genre portfolio of content. This is a fantastic role working with an innovative, forward-thinking team, and I’m looking forward to maximising the company’s digital growth by establishing new strategic relationships across the globe.”