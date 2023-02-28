BBC Studios Signs Two New Talent Deals

ADVERTISEMENT

BBC Studios has entered into separate partnerships with actor, writer and director Diane Morgan and actor, comedian and writer Nick Mohammed.

BBC Studios will work together with Morgan to create her own slate of scripted comedies, co-produced through BBC Studios’ production portfolio, with BBC Studios also representing and distributing globally.

Morgan is best known for her incarnation of professional dim-wit Philomena Cunk, which saw the BBC commission two specials and two full series: Cunk on Britain and Cunk on Earth. She created, writes, directs and stars in the comedy narrative Mandy.

Mohammed, meanwhile, will create a slate of new and distinctive scripted offerings, co-produced through BBC Studios’ production portfolio, with BBC Studios also representing and distributing globally.

Mohammed created, wrote, executive produced and co-starred alongside David Schwimmer in Sky One’s hit show Intelligence. He plays Nate in Apple’s Ted Lasso opposite Jason Sudeikis.

Jonathan Blyth, commercial and partnerships director for comedy at BBC Studios, said: “We are delighted to be building on our terrific relationship with Diane. She is one of the most distinctive comedic voices in the country today, and we are looking forward to being part of her future success.”

Morgan said: “Last week, I won a comedy award, and someone on the internet made a pancake with my face on it. I thought it couldn’t get any better—but it just has! Thanks, BBC Studios!”

Blyth continued: “We are big fans of Nick’s work and are delighted to be joining forces with him to develop new and ambitious scripted ideas, in his own inimitable style, to entertain audiences around the world.”

Mohammed said: “Genuinely so flattered to be partnering with BBC Studios and to be given the opportunity to work with some of the U.K.’s most exciting production companies. And just in general, feeling very grateful to them for having such faith in my writing. Six ideas in six minutes—I can’t wait to get started!”