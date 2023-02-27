Tuesday, February 28, 2023
SAG Awards Honor The White Lotus, Abbott Elementary

Kristin Brzoznowski


The Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards were presented last night, with the wins for television drama and comedy ensemble performances going to The White Lotus and Abbott Elementary, respectively.

Sam Elliott won for outstanding performance by a male actor in a TV movie or limited series for 1883, while Jessica Chastain won in the female actor category for George & Tammy.

Jason Bateman (Ozark) and Jennifer Coolidge (The White Lotus) scored the wins for performance in a drama series.

In comedy, it was Jeremy Allen White (The Bear) and Jean Smart (Hacks) who claimed the night’s wins.

The award for stunt ensemble in a television series went to Stranger Things.











