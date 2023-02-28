Cinedigm Acquires Christian Brands for the Dove Channel

ADVERTISEMENT

Cinedigm has acquired Giving Company’s movie review and ratings service Dove.org and faith-based streaming platform Christian Cinema to add to its existing service the Dove Channel.

Cinedigm first partnered with Dove.org in 2015 to launch the family-focused Dove Channel. It, and Christian Cinema, will now be combined with the Dove Channel to provide a single-stop solution for faith and family entertainment across subscription, advertising, commerce, editorial and podcasts.

“Over the last few years, we have perfected what we think is the best approach to enthusiast streaming: giving customers more of what they want in the medium they want—movies, podcasts, editorial, commerce—under the business model of their choice,” said Erick Opeka, president and chief strategy officer of Cinedigm. “This has led to record growth in other verticals for us, including fandom, genre and Asian content, and we think that faith and family could be bigger than all of those combined. This one-two punch of acquisitions immediately provides us with an established consumer base, immediately accretive revenue and multiple new avenues for growth. Much like we have done in other verticals, we expect to dramatically ramp up our offerings in original theatrical releases, podcasts, publishing, audiobooks and more. It is an exciting time to see this culmination after nearly eight years of successful partnership with Dove.org and Giving Company.”

“As an advocate for entertainment and media that reflects faith and family values, I couldn’t be more excited about the opportunities that will come from Christian Cinema becoming part of the Cinedigm family,” said David Henriksen, president and CEO of Giving Company. “The audience for faith and family-focused content is powerful, passionate and growing, yet very underserved. I am convinced that the sky is the limit for how these services can grow with the addition of advanced technology, content and marketing expertise from Cinedigm. Cinedigm is the perfect long-term home for Christian Cinema and Dove.org.”