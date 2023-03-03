Vidgo & Cinedigm Ink Content Deal

ADVERTISEMENT

Cinedigm has struck a deal to add more than 10,000 new films and television series to Vidgo’s library of on-demand content.

The new programming from Cinedigm spans animation, westerns, documentaries and more. Notable additions include Yu-Gi-Oh! The Movie, based on the popular series from Japanese manga and anime; the drama New York, New York; Elvis: A Generous Heart, which showcases the musician’s extreme generosity; and Daniel Boone, Trailblazer, made at the height of Hollywood’s fascination with pioneer days.

Vidgo’s programming lineup includes more than 150 television networks featuring live sports, news and entertainment, along with a library of on-demand content that now includes over 40,000 shows, movies and documentaries.

“Our focus is to deliver an unbeatable value to our customers while providing the content that excites audiences the most—whether it’s a major sporting event or the next Blockbuster hit,” said Derek Mattson, CEO of Vidgo. “Cinedigm is an ideal partner to help us achieve this goal. With more than 10,000 new titles, Vidgo can now offer even more of the programming our audiences love and crave for the best value in the streaming industry. With more than 10,000 new titles, Vidgo can continue to deliver even more of the content our audiences love at the best value in the streaming industry.”

“This partnership represents increased accessibility of the entertainment we love most,” said Chris McGurk, chairman and CEO of Cinedigm. “By joining forces with Vidgo, we’re able to share our incredible pool of content with more customers than ever before, and at a price people can afford. We look forward to continuing to grow this mutually beneficial relationship.”