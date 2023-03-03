Saturday, March 4, 2023
World Screen Promotes Genovick Acevedo in Marketing Department

Genovick Acevedo has been promoted at World Screen to sales and marketing manager.

As sales and marketing manager, Acevedo will expand her current responsibilities in the sales, marketing, accounting and circulation departments. She reports to Dana Mattison, sales and marketing director.

Acevedo joined World Screen in May 2019 as a sales and marketing assistant and was promoted to sales and marketing coordinator in August 2019. Prior to this, she was a sales and marketing intern at FashionLab Agency, Brand Ambassadors in North America for international fashion houses, and graduated in 2018 with a Bachelor of Business Administration in marketing communications.

“Genovick has been with us for over three years, and she is an invaluable member of our team,” said Mattison. “Since her arrival, she has played an integral role in the growth of the company due to her amazing work ethic, attention to detail and positive attitude.”











