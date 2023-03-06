MRC Promotes Scott Tenley to CEO

ADVERTISEMENT

Ozark and Poker Face studio MRC has promoted Scott Tenley from chief business officer to CEO.

As CEO, Tenley will oversee the studio’s film, TV and nonfiction divisions, strategic partnerships and all shared service functions of the company, including finance, legal and HR.

MRC Founders Modi Wiczyk and Asif Satchu will become chairmen under the new structure.

“Scott Tenley has a hand in nearly every single deal, every single accomplishment at MRC over the past 16 years,” said Wiczyk and Satchu. “He has blazed trails in almost every facet of our business, from selling House of Cards to Netflix to setting up The Academy of Country Music Awards on Amazon Prime Video, to ever-evolving credit facilities, equity arrangements and beyond. But Scott is so much more than a deal person: he is our cultural heart, our loudest cheerleader, our most ferocious defender, and our ambassador to the community. Scott is an agent of change, and the business cannot succeed without him. He is the conductor that brings every division together and redefines collaboration that you don’t see anywhere else. In an industry often beset by selfishness and self-interest, Scott makes it fun and safe to share.”

“For the last 16 years, I have been so lucky to be surrounded by the smartest and hardest working colleagues as we have built an amazing business, working with the best and brightest artists and storytellers,” said Tenley. “In the simplest terms, like them, I find joy in making great movies and TV shows—it is what we do best at MRC. I am so grateful to Modi, Asif and all of my colleagues and partners who have given me the rarest of opportunities to play a small part in making iconic films and TV shows.”