Prime Video to Stream Country Music Awards

ADVERTISEMENT

Prime Video, the Academy of Country Music and MRC have reached a deal for the platform to live stream the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards on March 7, 2022.

Prime Video customers in the U.S., Canada, Australia, New Zealand and the U.K. will be able to livestream the awards ceremony, which is taking place at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. It is the first time a major awards show has livestreamed exclusively.

“We are thrilled to return to Las Vegas to celebrate country music’s Party of the Year in this incredible brand-new stadium and on the Prime Video streaming service for the first time ever,” said Damon Whiteside, CEO of the Academy of Country Music. “We can’t thank the city of Las Vegas and Allegiant Stadium enough for welcoming us for the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards—a party so big only a stadium can hold it!”