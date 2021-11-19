NATPE Miami 2022 Programming Details Unveiled

ADVERTISEMENT

The National Association of Television Program Executives (NATPE) has revealed details for the mainstage program at NATPE Miami 2022, including conversations and fireside chats.

The program includes Bob Greenblatt, former chairman of WarnerMedia Entertainment, chairman of NBCUniversal Television Group and founder of the production studio The Green Room, being interviewed by Soledad O’Brien. Also featured at the event will be Byron Allen, chairman and CEO of Allen Media Group; Cris Abrego, chairman of the Americas for Banijay and president and CEO of Endemol Shine Holdings; Dan Cohen, president of ViacomCBS Global Distribution Group; Eagle Equity investment partner Jeff Sagansky, who will be interviewed by Robert Friedman, CEO of Bungalow Media + Entertainment; Jessica Reif Ehrlich, senior media and entertainment analyst at BofA Securities; Kathleen Finch, chief lifestyle brands officer at Discovery, Inc.; and Laura Molen, president of ad sales and partnerships at NBCUniversal.

The annual in-person event is set to take place from January 18 to 20, 2022, at the Fontainebleau Resort in Miami, Florida. A+E, Banijay Americas, Debmar-Mercury, Disney—ABC, Globo, MGM, NBCUniversal, Sony Pictures Television, Univision, ViacomCBS and WarnerMedia are among the companies confirmed to attend, along with global streaming platforms such as Pluto, Tubi and Redbox.

JP Bommel, president and CEO of NATPE, said: “We are thrilled to be back in person in Miami with safety as our main priority and, with a programming lineup that represents the evolution and transformation of the content industry. The conference is designed to address new business opportunities, new markets and financing of global productions as there is a huge demand for fresh content globally in television, film and streaming.”