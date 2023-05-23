Cineverse Unveils New Leadership Structure

ADVERTISEMENT

Following its recent rebranding, Cineverse has restructured its leadership team with key promotions to position itself for future innovation and growth.

Erick Opeka will continue in his role as chief strategy officer but will also take on the role of president. He will continue to lead the company’s corporate strategy, strategic initiatives and M&A efforts, as well as oversee its portfolio of more than two dozen SVOD, AVOD and FAST linear networks.

Tony Huidor, the driving force behind Cineverse’s Matchpoint technology platform, has been promoted to chief operating officer and chief technology officer. His leadership and oversight of the company’s engineering resources within Cineverse India have been crucial in expanding the company’s technology portfolio. In his expanded role, he will continue to oversee Cineverse’s technology roadmap and all software development efforts pertaining to the Matchpoint platform suite, in addition to overseeing the product strategy for all consumer-facing products within the company’s portfolio of services focusing on leveraging the power of content processing at scale while utilizing AI and machine learning.

Mark Torres, a seasoned HR professional with experience at Sony Pictures, Ticketmaster and Variety, has been appointed chief people officer. He will oversee all aspects of human resources functions, global people strategy and operations and reinforcing Cineverse’s commitment to fostering a diverse, inclusive and engaged workforce.

Yolanda Macias will continue in her role as chief content officer, and John Canning will remain as chief financial officer. Gary Loffredo will continue as chief legal officer, secretary and senior advisor.

“These promotions reflect Cineverse’s continued evolution from a digital cinema company to a global streaming and technology company at scale. With these changes, we have realigned our leadership to best drive the company forward as we focus on building one of the largest and most diverse libraries in the industry,” said Chris McGurk, chairman and CEO of Cineverse. “I believe Cineverse has built and retained one of the best leadership teams over the business at a time when we and the industry were going through a sea change transformation to streaming. As President and COO, respectively, Erick Opeka and Tony Huidor, accomplished innovators and thought leaders in streaming and technology, will be an extremely formidable tandem to help lead the company into its compelling future. Yolanda Macias is one of the most experienced and effective Content executives in the business and Gary Loffredo has time and again delivered effective counsel and innovative financings that have helped smartly move our business forward. Mark Torres has been the leading force in putting together and retaining one of the best management teams in the business in the challenging environment of COVID, remote workplaces and expanding an overseas engineering operation for Matchpoint in India. With John Canning also continuing as CFO, I am thrilled that this entire team will be in place under a new structure that reflects our status as a leading streaming content and technology company, and I am confident they will drive Cineverse to new heights of performance.”