Authentic Brands Group Sets Up Studio

Authentic Brands Group has established a full-service production studio, Authentic Studios, comprising Shaquille O’Neal’s Jersey Legends, David Beckham’s Studio 99, Sports Illustrated Studios and Authentic Productions.

Based in Beverly Hills, Authentic Studios was created in the wake of the company’s expansion of its entertainment division, which includes some of the world’s most recognizable icons, living legends and media brands such as Marilyn Monroe, Elvis Presley, Muhammad Ali, Shaquille O’Neal, David Beckham and Sports Illustrated. Its portfolio of more than 40 global superbrands also includes Reebok, Juicy Couture, Ted Baker, Brooks Brothers, Forever 21 and more.

Authentic Studios will allow the company to leverage this IP portfolio and maximize value through comprehensive content, merchandise and experiences.

Additionally, Authentic Studios will look for new material to develop and produce, as well as participate in co-production and financing opportunities with third parties around their original content.

“Authentic Studios is unique in its ability to leverage Authentic’s in-house roster of brands and a deep catalog of IP to develop and produce content in all forms with 360-rights control,” said Colin Smeeton, president of Authentic Studios. “Each of our four labels features a style of storytelling resulting in compelling content for all traditional and streaming mediums.”

Nicola Howson, who co-founded Studio 99 with David Beckham and David Gardner, will continue to lead the business from Authentic’s London office, and Jersey Legends co-founder Mike Parris will continue to run the day-to-day business alongside Smeeton and serve as an executive producer for its content.