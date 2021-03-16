David Beckham Delivering Keynote at Digital MIPTV

ADVERTISEMENT

David Beckham is to deliver his debut television industry keynote at Digital MIPTV, which will take place exclusively online from April 12 to 16.

Beckham, a global sporting icon, football club owner and entrepreneur, will talk about launching his own production company, Studio 99. He’ll discuss the banner’s current projects in production and development for a variety of global networks, including A Whole New Ball Game, which charts the contemporary history of the Premier League. Also on the company’s slate is World War Shoe, a documentary miniseries that tells the untold story behind sports brands Adidas and Puma, and an upcoming Beckham biopic.

In Conversation with David Beckham, hosted by director and producer Ben Winston, will take place on April 13 and will be available on catch-up until May 14.

Beckham founded Studio 99 alongside long-time partners David Gardner and Nicola Howson in 2019. Studio 99 is a global production and content studio that focuses on documentary films, series and format development. The company is also a commercial studio and produces a range of editorial and marketing content for global brand clients.