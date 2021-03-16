Amagi Pacts with Google Cloud

ADVERTISEMENT

Amagi has inked a deal to make its cloud solutions available on Google Cloud’s platform for media and entertainment companies across the globe.

Broadcast and streaming TV companies can launch, manage and distribute linear channels via the platform. Per the partnership, customers will be able to deploy Amagi’s flagship cloud playout platform, CLOUDPORT, on Google Cloud to spin up 24/7 linear programming.

Kip Schauer, global head of media and entertainment and gaming partnerships at Google Cloud, said: “Amagi is a pioneer in cloud broadcasting, and has championed cloud transition in the industry. Our customers can now power their broadcast workflows using Amagi’s next-gen solutions. We are excited to have Amagi as a partner, and to jointly work with them to enable our customers to leverage the full potential of cloud and future-proof their businesses.”

Srinivasan KA, co-founder of Amagi, said: “We are a cloud-born company. All our products and solutions are designed for cloud, capable of scaling to support dynamic needs of customers’ businesses. By partnering with Google Cloud, we are expanding the choices for our industry to implement best-in-class cloud solutions. We are delighted that this partnership has come at a time when the industry is increasingly looking to virtualize operations and adapt to multi-screen viewing. Amagi and Google Cloud present an attractive option for customers to choose from, as they transition to cloud.”