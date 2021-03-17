NATPE Plans In-Person Event for Budapest This Fall

ADVERTISEMENT

NATPE International Budapest is planning a return to the InterContinental Hotel for a physical event between August 30 to September 2.

The activities on-site will emphasize the exhibition floor and meeting spaces and will be combined with additional virtual components, such as virtual screenings, presentations, and other networking tools, available to those on-site and attending from afar.

NATPE said that it is committed to adhering to strict guidelines outlined in “NATPESafe” to produce a responsible event in Budapest and is in close coordination with the local authorities.

JP Bommel, president and CEO, NATPE, said: “I am so pleased to announce our return to Budapest in the early fall. On-site and in-person, we will be there in a limited and safe capacity, but through our virtual screenings and presentations, we will be able to connect everyone from wherever they attend. This is a direct result of listening to our clients and partners who are eager to engage in this new reality of hybrid events to accelerate global distribution of their new series and shows. We plan on NATPE Budapest being the ultimate content industry event in early Fall this year.”