Bento Box & Princess Pictures Form Animation Studio

ADVERTISEMENT

FOX Entertainment’s Bento Box Entertainment and Princess Pictures have formed an all-new animation studio based in Melbourne, Australia.

Princess Bento Studio will produce content for platforms in the U.S., Australia and Australian co-production treaty countries and around the globe. The studio will be overseen by the Bento Box and Princess management teams, with the appointment of dedicated management to come.

The two companies previously had a first-look development deal to jointly develop animated content from Australian-based, multihyphenate creators, including writer/director/actor Michael Cusack (YOLO: Crystal Fantasy, Smiling Friends).

“While closely working with everyone at Princess Pictures over the past year, my team and I immediately saw a natural fit between our two companies,” said Scott Greenberg, co-founder and CEO of Bento Box. “With growing demand for animated content, a shared passion for the type of programming we want to make and a short-hand that perfectly complements our individual strengths, it was clear to us joining forces to set up shop in talent-rich Australia with Princess Bento will take our partnership to the next level and bring strategic benefits to both companies and, most importantly, creators and buyers around the world.”

Laura Waters, founder of Princess Pictures, added: “Working with Bento Box has been one of the most creatively rewarding experiences in the history of Princess Pictures. Not only have we been able to promote some of the best animation talent in the country, we’ve also been able to create a pipeline for new combinations of artists, comedians and underrepresented writing talent to develop uniquely Australian stories. We consider the team at Bento Box to be like family, and we’re so excited to expand the possibilities for adult animation with this new collaboration.”