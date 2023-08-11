NATPE Global to Host Conversation with Fernando Szew

ADVERTISEMENT

NATPE Global has planned a fireside chat with Fernando Szew, CEO of FOX Entertainment Global and MarVista Entertainment.

Szew intends to discuss FOX Entertainment Global’s slate of animated, live-action and unscripted IP from such units as FOX Alternative Entertainment, Studio Ramsay Global, FOX Entertainment Studios, Bento Box Entertainment, TMZ, MarVista and select content that streams on Tubi. The conversation aims to address the industry’s present trends, challenges and opportunities.

Szew and his team oversee the sales and distribution of intellectual property owned and produced by FOX Entertainment. Series distributed by FOX Entertainment Global include the animated Krapopolis, created by Dan Harmon; Grimsburg, starring and executive produced by Jon Hamm; and Animal Control, starring Joel McHale. Additional series represented by the company include Next Level Chef and Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars.

NATPE Global is scheduled to take place from January 16 to 18 at the InterContinental Miami. Anticipated participants include executives from A&E Networks, Amazon Prime Video, Blue Ant Media, ¡HOLA! TV, National Geographic, Paramount+, Pluto TV, REELZ, Roku, SVT, TelevisaUnivision, TV Globo and Warner Bros. Discovery.

“We’re delighted to welcome Fernando to NATPE Global to share and expand upon his plans for FOX Entertainment Global,” said Claire Macdonald, executive director for NATPE Global. “It’s been less than a year since the distribution arm launched, marking FOX’s return to the international arena, and we’re looking forward to hearing his take on the unit’s approach of selling a wide array of content to platforms worldwide.”