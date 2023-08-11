Pluto TV Expands DAZN Channels Lineup

ADVERTISEMENT

Free streaming platform Pluto TV has clinched a deal with sports streamer DAZN, bringing new channels to its lineup in multiple territories, including Germany.

The deal brings football, darts and fight events to the platform in Germany and Austria. The deal includes exclusives for live events, highlights shows and on-demand content. Pluto TV users in those territories can now access DAZN X Pluto TV International Football, featuring Europe’s best leagues, cup tournaments and a weekly highlights show; DAZN Darts X Pluto TV, with 18 live darts events a year as a free TV exclusive to Pluto TV; and DAZN Fights X Pluto TV for martial arts fights.

Pluto TV is also bringing two services focused on women’s sports to its service in Europe and Latin America: DAZN Heldinned X Pluto TV, launching on the platform in Germany and Austria on August 28; and DAZN Women Football, which is already available in the Nordics, France and Latin America.

“We are thrilled to join forces with DAZN and bring such a strong selection of sports content to Pluto TV viewers, including exclusive coverage for football, darts and fights in Germany and Austria,” said Olivier Jollet, executive VP and international general manager at Pluto TV. “This partnership showcases our commitment to providing exceptional content to our audience, making sport, including niche disciplines such as darts, more accessible to a wider audience. We are also happy to offer Pluto TV viewers unparalleled access to some of the most prestigious women’s competitions, empowering them to witness the talent, excitement, and passion of female athletes through two channels dedicated to women sports.”

Pete Parmenter, executive VP of business development at DAZN, added: “This is yet another exciting partnership that underpins DAZN’s strategy of delivering an ever-increasing range of top-quality sports content to fans on a global basis. This deal increases accessibility and reach for our rights holders’ content, such as the UEFA Women’s Champions League, and creates even more visibility for DAZN’s best in class coverage, products and services as we continue our journey to being the world’s leading sports and entertainment platform.”