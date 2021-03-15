Beyond Rights Unveils Spring Content Slate

ADVERTISEMENT

Beyond Rights has revealed its spring content slate, which features more than 200 new hours and a range of fresh unscripted content.

Leading the new slate is Saved & Remade, a new series and format that sees a team of skilled crafters take on contributors’ much-loved but neglected treasures. Instead of returning them to former glories, they set about transforming the items into totally different and often surprising new objects—including a piano that’s transformed into a garden water feature. The series is created by Red Sky Productions for BBC Two.

Impossible Repairs, produced by CMJ/Attraction, joins Beyond Rights’ growing catalog of engineering titles. Countdown to War, from Voltage TV, takes a new look at the events leading up to the start of WW II by exploring what Hitler was doing over the preceding 18 months and delving into his mental state. Breakout Productions’ new series follows Australia’s elite team of Sunshine Coast snake catchers as they come face-to-face with all manner of deadly creatures in Aussie Snake Wranglers, while Who’s Afraid of the European Hamster, from Pernel Media, heads to France for a natural-history whodunit. In The Deadly Type with Candice Delong, produced by Beyond Productions, former FBI investigator and psychologist Delong looks to identify behaviors and traits that might point to a killer long before they strike. Kathy Burke takes an in-depth look at who has money, who doesn’t and who deserves it in Flicker Productions’ Kathy Burke: All Money. Money is also central in Billion Pound Cruise, a new obs-doc from Fulwell 73 that goes behind the scenes on the Symphony of the Seas cruise ship.

Beyond Productions’ entertainment format Pooch Perfect was launched last year, alongside the Australian series. A U.S. version is currently in production for ABC with Rebel Wilson as host. This spring, in addition to licensing the format, buyers will have the chance to acquire the BBC One version of the competitive dog grooming show, hosted by Sheridan Smith.

The slate also features Raise the Roof’s Love It or List It UK: Brilliant Builds and Love It or List It: Quebec, from Big Coat productions and Zone3. MythBusters: There’s Your Problem from Beyond Productions is a new spin-off that features themed episodes on subjects such as gravity or water, with handpicked myths from the MythBuster archives. The unscripted slate also features a number of new seasons for long-running, returning series, including Abandoned Engineering season six, Massive Engineering Mistakes season three, Heavy Rescue: 401 season five, Queen of the Oil Patch season two, The Guild Garage season five, Carnival Eats season nine, Drug Wars season two, Deadly Women season 14, Love It or List It Australia season four, Walking Britain’s Lost Railways season three and Scandal Made Me Famous and Murder Made Me Famous Revived.

The main new kids’ series for spring 2021 is The World According to Grandpa from Saffron Cherry TV. A blend of live-action and animation, the series is built around the tall tales and silly nonsense of Grandpa who, in each episode, whisks one of his four grandchildren away on his sofa into colorful new worlds, answering their questions with outlandish, humorous answers. There’s also Ace My Space, a Tailored Films production offering kids the opportunity to win a complete makeover for their bedroom, with the catch being that they have to allow a friend or family member to take total control of all design decisions.

Connie Hodson, head of partnerships and business development at Beyond Rights, said: “With fresh entertainment, engineering, crime, history, lifestyle and natural-history content, this new slate continues to build on Beyond’s existing strengths in unscripted while also allowing us to add to our growing formats offer with Saved & Remade. We are delighted to be bringing such a diverse range of expertly produced new programming to the international market and are proud to be working with so many new producer partners for the first time, including Red Sky Productions, Fulwell 73, Voltage TV, Breakout Productions, Pernel Media and Saffron Cherry TV.”