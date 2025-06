ADVERTISEMENT

Othelia Technologies, an Australian story design and management platform, is expanding to the U.S. and has tapped Scott Greenberg, formerly with Bento Box Entertainment, as executive chairman and co-founder.

Greenberg joins the outfit in both a strategic investment and advisory role and is set to oversee corporate strategy and industry partnerships as the company scales its presence. Founded by CEO Kate Armstrong-Smith and CTO Joe Couch, the outfit offers up digital tools for content creators. As it expands to the U.S., it has opened a new base in Los Angeles to be led by Alexandra Hooven, who has joined the company as a co-founder and chief growth officer.

Othelia’s flagship tool is Storykeeper, launching in beta this fall, which treats narrative text as structured data, bringing plot, characters, themes, timelines and other story elements into one secure, interconnected platform. The company says that content creators can use Storykeeper to track all narrative connections, contradictions and revisions across evolving drafts. Users can apply for early access to Storykeeper’s beta at Othelia.co. Storykeeper has been in alpha with major studios and global streamers over the last year. Additional tools will be added to the Othelia suite over time to further improve production management.

“Throughout my career, I’ve seen first-hand how the right systems and technology can transform efficient production without compromising creativity,” said Greenberg. “In Othelia, Kate and Joe have built a powerful platform that complements the human creativity, intelligence and emotion required for storytelling and worldbuilding. Othelia gives creatives and studios the infrastructure to nurture, scale and protect the asset that audiences care about most – stories; and I’m looking forward to working with them and Alex as we introduce Othelia as an invaluable partner to the industry.”

Armstrong-Smith and Couch jointly added, “Everyone wants to create amazing stories, but creative teams still face countless narrative decisions and challenges from idea to distribution, despite increasing digitalization of production workflows. We’re excited about how Storykeeper can help the industry continue to astound audiences with their vision. With Scott’s sharp business acumen and Alex’s expertise, we’re thrilled about Othelia’s future as technology and entertainment further converge, spurring even more collaboration and creativity.”

“Everyone today is chasing faster creative output—generate a pitch, a scene, a visual. But speed without structure just creates more noise,” said Hooven. “The result is a wave of disparate content, with little staying power. What separates enduring stories isn’t just craft – it’s cohesion, intentionality and the ability to evolve without losing meaning. That’s what we’re building toward with Othelia and Storykeeper.”

Early backing for the firm came from venture capital outfit ALIAVIA Ventures along with several angel investors.