Kino Lorber & First Look Media Form Streaming JV

Kino Lorber and First Look Media have formed a new joint venture to house Kino Lorber’s MHz Choice and First Look’s Topic.

The new company will operate both platforms, with Kino Lorber owning the majority stake and assuming management oversight of both, including programming, marketing and technology. Programming for Topic and MHz Choice will be overseen by Lance Schwulst, senior VP of content strategy at MHz Networks.

Topic’s streaming service features popular international crime and thriller titles such as The Killing, The Bridge and Arctic Circle, as well as a selection of documentaries. MHz Choice, dedicated to international series, includes programs such as A French Village and Detective Montalbano.

MHz Networks founder Frederick Thomas will oversee the new joint service. Topic General Manager Ryan Chanatry and Jennifer Liang, who oversaw acquistions for the streaming service, will consult through the transition period. Monica Bloom, VP of marketing for Topic, will join the new company and serve as chief marketing officer for both services.

“We’re excited to partner with First Look Media and build on the strong SVOD brand they have created with Topic streaming,” said Richard Lorber, president and CEO of Kino Lorber. “As North American audiences embrace entertainment from around the world, we’re proud to now be the home for the two best-in-class streaming services for international series and films. This is a key strategic investment for Kino Lorber that will strengthen Topic streaming and MHz Choice in their complementarity and create new synergies with our world-class film business.”

“Ryan and his team identified the perfect niche in crime and thriller and built one of the most exciting streaming services available today,” added Michael Bloom, CEO of First Look Media. “We’re excited to partner with Kino Lorber, with its commitment to premium international programming, in this new joint venture, firmly positioning ourselves in the growing market of specialty streaming services.”