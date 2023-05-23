Netflix & Arnold Schwarzenegger Tease New Action Slate

ADVERTISEMENT

Netflix has appointed Arnold Schwarzenegger as “chief action officer” as part of a campaign to promote its upcoming slate of action-driven titles.

The upcoming slate includes the Schwarzenegger-led FUBAR, a series from showrunner Nick Santora coming May 25. When a father and daughter learn that they’ve each secretly been working as CIA operatives for years, they realize their entire relationship has been a lie, and they truly don’t know each other at all. Suddenly they’re forced to team up as partners, making for a series that tackles universal family dynamics set against a global backdrop of spies, fantastic action and humor.

There’s also a three-part documentary, Arnold, which chronicles Schwarzenegger’s journey from the countryside of Austria to the highest echelons of the American dream. The doc, from director Lesley Chilcott, releases on June 7.

Director Jason Kim is behind the series Bloodhounds, which thrusts a compassionate rookie boxer into the perilous world of loan sharks. Woo Do-hwan, Lee Sang-yi, Huh Joon-ho and Park Sung-woong star in the series, which drops June 9.

Further series highlights include The Witcher season three (June 29 for volume one and July 27 for volume two), Who Is Erin Carter? (August 24), Lupin part three (October 5) and Gyeongseong Creature season one. Also coming to Netflix, The Brothers Sun is from co-creators Brad Falchuk and Byron Wu; Obliterated is from the creators of Cobra Kai; DNA Do Crime is from showrunner Heitor Dhalia; Sweet Home season two is from directors Lee Eung-bok and Park So-hyun; and Massilia hails from directors Olivier Marchal and Ivan Fegyveres.