Revolution Entertainment Services Taps Josh Anthony

Los Angeles-based payroll and production services company Revolution Entertainment Services has tapped Josh Anthony as executive VP of production, development and strategy.

Anthony will take on responsibility for Revolution’s expanding production services business, which aims to streamline the script-to-screen process. He will build out a division that will have oversight of innovative and scalable software suites, payroll, labor relations, crew onboarding, film incentives and various other services to help talent and production teams create efficiencies on set.

Anthony joins from GreenSlate, where he was senior VP of studio sales and business development. He supervised millions of dollars of live-action and animation business for Netflix, as well as TV and film productions for A24, Amazon, Hulu, Hello Sunshine, Skydance, Fifth Season, Apple and Paramount+. Prior to that, he played an integral role within Cast & Crew’s sales team, where he managed the full spectrum of production for a broad range of clients such as Walt Disney Pictures, Sony Pictures and Warner Media.

Anthony has also produced, written and acted in several projects, including Drew Barrymore and Flower Films’ Happy Camp and his own Tavern Productions’ short series Used.

“Josh has developed enduring relationships across every aspect of the entertainment industry—with studio executives, creatives, finance and labor experts behind the scenes—making him an ideal addition to our leadership team,” said Sukhi Pabla, president and founder of Revolution. “We’re inspired by his impressive career trajectory paired with his extensive understanding of how our industry operates, from soup to nuts. We’re confident that he’ll help bridge Revolution into its next exciting chapter.”

“We are living in a unique time for production,” Anthony said. “Our rapidly evolving industry demands an integrated, streamlined flow that unites people and all facets of the business, assuring clients that every detail related to their projects are in skilled hands. Payroll is a necessity but productions desire much more. I’m excited to dig in, follow my passion for production and help accelerate the revolution that the team has already created.”