Blumhouse Acquires Moffitt Family Supernatural Story

ADVERTISEMENT

Blumhouse has acquired the screen rights to the life story of Deborah and Jessica Moffitt, who were terrorized alongside other members of their family for more than six years by a supernatural presence they called “Mr. Entity.”

The company also acquired the rights to Jessica’s upcoming book manuscript Mr. Entity: The Moffitt Family Haunting, written from the perspective and firsthand accounts of Deborah, as well as the family’s archive. It delves deeper into the hauntings and the family’s background, going back to Jessica’s great-grandfather’s ties to the Mafia and the nefarious intentions of Jessica’s grandfather against her grandmother.

The Moffitt family’s story went public in a 2022 viral article written by Jessica. The family was haunted by the menacing presence in their Southern California home from the late 1980s to the early 1990s but had long maintained secrecy. Renowned paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren, made famous by the Conjuring film franchise, were among the experts who tried to help them.

ITV America’s Good Caper Content is developing an unscripted series based on the Moffitts’ story through Blumhouse Television’s exclusive overall unscripted deal with ITV America, while Jason Blum’s film and television studio is developing a scripted series and film.

“Blumhouse is renowned for their storytelling in the paranormal horror space, and we couldn’t ask for better partners to tell our family’s story,” said Deborah and Jessica Moffitt. “We’re excited that this first project—the unscripted series with Blumhouse Television and Good Caper—will allow us to share firsthand accounts of the disturbing events that altered the course of our lives.”

“The story of Mr. Entity is one of the best examples we’ve seen of truth being stranger than fiction,” said Chris McCumber, president of Blumhouse Television. “We’re grateful for the unfettered access that Deborah and Jessica Moffitt have provided us to their stories, and for entrusting us to tell it in rich detail in this first iteration as an unscripted series with our partners at ITV America’s Good Caper Content.”

Alison Dammann, senior VP of development at Good Caper Content, added, “The Moffitts’ unique family history and inexplicable experiences offer ample room for exploration. With Good Caper’s background and approach to investigative storytelling, paired with the incomparable team at Blumhouse Television, we feel well-equipped to unravel the complexities of this bizarre and breathtaking story.”